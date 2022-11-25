Man charged with setting fire to Montgomery County church believed to have ties to fires in Moore County

24-year-old Shane Jones charged with setting fire inside Candor United Methodist Church

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CANDOR, N.C. — A man is in jail and facing a slew of charges after investigators said he set a fire inside a Montgomery County church Saturday.

24-year-old Shane Jones is accused of setting that fire and others in Moore County.

From outside of Candor United Methodist Church, the building does not appear to be damaged.

It's unclear what the inside of the Montgomery County church looks like. WFMY News 2 attempted to reach out to the church and some of its members but has not heard back yet.

There was a small pile of burned debris outside one of the church's entrances Friday. It appeared to have charred metal and pages of burnt sheet music.

The N.C. Department of Insurance said the fire happened Saturday night. Investigators believe Jones broke in and started a fire. They also believe he set the church's altar bible on fire.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said it believes Jones is connected to other fires too.

Moore County deputies said their office got a report about a brush fire outside a business on November 17. Three days later, deputies responded to breaking and entering calls at multiple businesses including two banks.

Investigators said the floor of one bank was damaged fires set inside. Deputies later arrested Jones and said he had evidence that linked him to the break-ins in Moore County and the fire at Candor United Methodist.

Jones is being held in the Moore County Detention Center. He's expected in court next week.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.