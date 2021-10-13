Man charged with shooting his brother in the face

Cody Estep is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man is facing charges accused of shooting his brother in the face, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred Tuesday around 3 p.m. at a house on NC 770. They discovered, Brian Estep, 23, with a gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Cody Wayne Estep, 22, who also lived in the house shot his brother during a fight. Cody Estep is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $20,000 secured bond.