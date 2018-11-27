WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- — We're learning more about Dennis Maldonado, the man charged with threatening to attack three schools Walkertown Elementary, Middle, and High Schools.

At the courthouse we found out a grand jury indicted Dennis Maldonado on 2 Counts Of A False Report Concerning Mass Violence on Educational Property.

He was also charged 2 counts of communicating threats.

They say he threatened to kill a deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in March of this year.

Then in May, he's accused of telling an Officer and posting on Facebook that he was going to "shoot up" the three schools and "I'm gong to start an active shooting."

Parents of Walkertown students are following the case. We spoke with one today.

"A little bit of relief I think. His bond is much higher, although he should not have a bond until he is deemed 100 percent safe to the public. But at least he can't get out on a $500 bond and follow through on his threats," said Lisa Uber, a parent of a Walkertown Elementary School Student.

