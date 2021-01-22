x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Man convicted of killing Sherri Jackson to be released from prison

DeCarlo Bennett who was convicted of killing 27-year-old Sherri Jackson and will be released from prison on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man convicted of killing Sherri Jackson 12 years ago in Greensboro will be released from prison.

DeCarlo Bennett is set to be released on Saturday.

Jackson was reported missing in 2006. Police found her body 19 months later in 2008. Bennett who was her ex-boyfriend was convicted of second-degree murder. He got a minimum 13 years in prison as part of a plea deal for leading authorities to Jackson's body.

Credit: NC Dept. of Corrections
DeCarlo Rayshaun Bennett

A foundation was later set up in memory of Sherri Jackson. It provides support and shelter to victims of domestic violence.

RELATED STORIES 

Autopsy shows Sherri Jackson was strangled to death

Body dug up identified as Sherri Jackson

Family waits as police dig for missing woman’s body

A community remembers Sherri Jackson 10 years after her body was found