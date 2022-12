Officers said he ran off the road on, collided with a tree and was pronounced dead on the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash late Thursday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened on the 4100 block of South Main Street.

Investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra driven by Edward Stokes, 38, was traveling south on South Main Street when it ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Stokes was pronounced dead on the scene by Forsyth County EMS.