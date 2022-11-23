x
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro

A 60-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this year.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 

Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7.

Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp on South Elm-Eugene Street to I-40 East when he crashed into multiple vehicles.

He was taken to a hospital. Barley was later charged with operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, driving while impaired, inspection violation, expired registration, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. 

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

