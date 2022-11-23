Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40
Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7.
Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp on South Elm-Eugene Street to I-40 East when he crashed into multiple vehicles.
He was taken to a hospital. Barley was later charged with operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, driving while impaired, inspection violation, expired registration, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.