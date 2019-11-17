WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a dirt bike crash in the 2200 block of Briar Glen Road Sunday morning.

At the scene, Christopher Austin Lackey, 20, was found dead in the front yard of a home.

The initial investigation determined that Lackey was driving a Kawasaki dirt bike west on Briar Glen Road when for unknown reasons at this time, he and the bike failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and collided with a light pole.

According to police, Lackey was ejected from his bike upon collision, he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash authorities say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded and has assumed the investigation, which is ongoing, and no further details pertaining to the crash are available at this time.

RELATED: Trump defends an unlikely target: Joe Biden

RELATED: NC-12 on Outer Banks still closed, travel conditions remain poor, NCDOT says

RELATED: NCHSAA State Football Playoff Second Round Matchups

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users