x
Man dead after freak accident while cutting tree in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrived at Belleauwood Street shortly before 2 p.m. to assist the Winston-Salem FD in rescuing a man who had been injured while cutting a tree.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is dead after a limb fell on him while cutting a tree.

Winston-Salem police arrived at Belleauwood Street shortly before 2 p.m. to assist the Winston-Salem Fire Department in rescuing a man who had been injured while cutting a tree.

Police said Ricardo Busto, 36, was 30 feet high in a tree with another man trimming a limb when the limb hit Busto in the head. Busto was seriously injured and held in place in the tree by the other man until Winston-Salem Fire arrived.

Firefighters were able to lower Busto to the ground. 

Busto died at the scene from injuries sustained while trimming the tree.

