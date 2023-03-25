Man dead after hit by car in Graham

Officers said they found a 76-year-old man in the roadway on East Harden Street.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 76-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Graham Friday.

Graham police said officers were conducting a checking station on Exit 148 eastbound on off-ramp I-85 at NC 54 when a person alerted them that someone had been hit by a car on East Harden Street at Woody Drive around 10 p.m.

Officers found Earl Ray Brooks, 76, in the roadway. Police started performing CPR, when EMS arrived they declared Brooks dead.

The driver of the crash stayed at the scene.

Witnesses said they saw Brooks walk into the car's lane of travel.

Officers said no charges will be filed for the incident.

