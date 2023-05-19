Man dead after robbery turns to shooting on Quincy Drive

Police said they arrived to find a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on Quincy Drive in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they arrived at Quincy Drive to an apartment complex that houses local university students Thursday shortly before midnight to find Deonta Mcarn, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said Mcarn was pronounced dead on the scene and that three other people were present during the shooting.

After initial investigation, police discovered that three suspects entered Mcarn's apartment to rob him and then shot Mcarn.

One of the suspects suffered a minor injury during the robbery and was treated at a hospital.

Officers said the identities of the suspects will not be released at this time.

Winston-Salem police believe that Mcarn and his apartment were targeted and this was not a random act.

Officers said it did not appear that Mcarn was involved with any of the local universities.

The investigation is ongoing.

