Father dead after a domestic dispute with wife, son fires gun, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead after being shot in Pilot Mountain Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office said they got a call to Moravian Lane around 9:19 p.m. about a shooting. When deputies got there, they found Michael Williams Goins, 47, of Pilot Moutain dead from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the shooting was a domestic violence incident between Goins and his wife, Sherry Palmer Goins, 54. Investigators said their son, Andrew William Goins, fired a gun striking his father.

This investigation is ongoing.

