Man dead after shooting on E. Washington Street in Greensboro

Police said they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street for a welfare check and found a man dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street for a welfare check on June 9 around 4:30 p.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers have identified the man as Christopher Savalas Parson Sr., 47.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.