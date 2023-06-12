Man dead after shooting on E. Washington Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said they responded to the 1600 block of East Washington Street for a welfare check on June 9 around 4:30 p.m. and found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officers have identified the man as Christopher Savalas Parson Sr., 47.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
