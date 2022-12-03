Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County

Investigators said the 21-year-old man died from his injuries from the crash.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.

Sotelo kept driving normally while driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when detectives said just moments later, he sped up quickly, ending in a chase.

Officials said Sotelo was speeding while disregarding traffic laws and traffic lights and endangering the public while trying to run away.

It was then the traffic stop ended at the intersection of East Clemmonsville Road and Thomasville Road when he ran a stoplight and crashed into a bystander vehicle, according to deputies.

Sheriff deputies, along Winston-Salem police then went to aid people in both cars involved in the crash until emergency responders arrived.

Detectives said Sotelo died from his injuries from the crash. Officials said the passenger of the Honda Accord was not injured, and the driver of the bystander vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said no further information will be released at this time.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.