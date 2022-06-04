Moped driver dead after failure to stop a red light, police say

James Earl Cardwell, 61, failed to stop at red light, according to witnesses.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway Monday afternoon.

James Earl Cardwell, 61, was on his moped on 5th street when he didn't stop at the red light, witnesses told police.

Police said he collided with an oncoming car on Research Parkway and was dead on the scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the collision.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.