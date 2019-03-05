GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been detained following a report of an armed gunman at North Carolina A&T State University.

The man was taken into custody just after 3:00 p.m. Friday according to a campus alert.

A&T Police said the man is not a student at the University but is from Greensboro.

According to the original alert to students, an armed man was seen running from Pride Hall to Aggie Stadium after threatening to shoot a female student.

The school was then placed on lockdown, but it has since lifted.

Bennett College was also placed on a lockdown as a precaution.