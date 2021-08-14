x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after being hit by car in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said 58-year-old Robert William Wansley died at the hospital after being hit by a car on East Gate City Boulevard Friday night.
Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man died after being hit by a car on East Gate City Boulevard Friday night, according to police.

Police said the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a Mazda CX-7 hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway. 

The pedestrian was identified as 58-year-old Robert William Wansley of Greensboro, according to police. He died at the hospital as a result of the crash. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time. 

The eastbound lanes of East Gate City Boulevard were closed during the investigation on scene, but are now open to traffic.

OTHER STORIES:

One hurt in overnight shooting in Greensboro

What could happen in mask-optional schools in the Triad if students test positive for COVID-19