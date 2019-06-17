GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after he was detained by Greensboro Police on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the department.

Police say officers responded to a call about someone breaking into a home on Maybank Drive. When officers arrived, they found a male suspect acting erratically. Police detained and handcuffed the man, and requested EMS to evaluate his condition and administer aid.

Police say as medics prepared to transport the man to the hospital, he became unresponsive. EMS began lifesaving efforts, but the man was later pronounced dead.

The SBI is investigating the incident to determine if all actions were in accordance with state law, which is standard protocol.

The police department is conducting its own investigation to make sure departmental policies were followed.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the internal investigation is ongoing.