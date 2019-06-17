ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 24-year-old man died in a shooting in Asheboro Sunday afternoon.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says Ondra Martinelli Gladden, Jr. was found in an abandoned lot on Booker T. Washington Ave. around 4:30.

Gladden was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. The call to police was in reference to a gunshot and assault.

The Sheriff's office asks that if you have any information regarding this case, please call Det. Akines at (336) 318-6766, Det. Duvall at (336) 318-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

