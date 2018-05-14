DANVILLE, VA. - A man Danville police found lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound died at the hospital Monday morning.

A release from police says they responded to an emergency call at 2:33 a.m. that referenced a person lying in the street in the 200 block of Rocklawn Ave. Officers found the man had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The man's name hasn't been released yet.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or email the crime tips line at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY