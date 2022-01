Timothy Moore, 64, was hit by a 24-year-old driver while on E. Gate City Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died days after being hit by a car in Greensboro on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to East Gate City Boulevard for reports of a crash.

Flench-Berneche Onesias, 24, was driving a silver 2014 Porsche Cayenne and hit 64-years-old Timothy Eugene Moore, police said.

Moore was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died Sunday.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.