BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington while riding his bike Saturday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the incident happened in the 2500 block of S. Church Street.

Police said Annie Woods, 64, was driving west on S. Church Street when she hit Stormy Lundy, 25, who was riding his bike in the westbound lane of S. Church Street.