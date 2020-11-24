Man dies after car crashes into Salem Lake in Winston-Salem

Police found the body of William Gordon, 38, of Lexington, in the submerged car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man died after crashing his car into Salem Lake.

Officers got a call about a car submerged in Salem Lake shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Crews got the car out of the lake and found a man's body inside. The victim was identified as 38-year-old William Gordon, of Lexington.

Investigators learned the car was going south on Linville Road, ran off the road, and crashed into the lake. They don't know what caused the crash.