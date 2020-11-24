Man dies after car crashes into Salem Lake in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man died after crashing his car into Salem Lake.
Officers got a call about a car submerged in Salem Lake shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Crews got the car out of the lake and found a man's body inside. The victim was identified as 38-year-old William Gordon, of Lexington.
Investigators learned the car was going south on Linville Road, ran off the road, and crashed into the lake. They don't know what caused the crash.
This is the 22nd traffic death of 2020 in Winston-Salem compared to 15 at this time in 2019.