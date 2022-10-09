Man dead after DWI crash on Randleman Road

Police said the accident happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday morning, just before 2:30 a.m., two cars crashed in the 2300 block on Randleman Road.

24-year-old Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, of Greensboro, was driving his Toyota Corolla in one direction on Randleman Road.

That's when police said 35-year-old Rudy Thompson III, of Greensboro, was also traveling on Randleman Rd and collided with Hernandez.

Hernandez died as a result of his injuries.

Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the scene.