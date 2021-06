Police said a man was found unconscious on the Big Loop Trail.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man was found unconscious at Bur-Mil Park Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Big Loop Trail around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a person down. When they got there, they found a man who wasn't breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives are conducting the death investigation. They do not believe anything is suspicious about it at this time.