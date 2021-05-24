Man dies after running off road, hitting SUV, light pole and tree in Greensboro

Corey Striblin, 33, was taken to a hospital where he died.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after running off the road and crashing his car Monday in Greensboro.

Police said Corey Deshaun Striblin, 33, was driving a white 2007 Dodge Nitro west on Vandalia Road at Randleman Road when he ran off the road and crashed into a 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Virgil Lewis Brewington. After Striblin hit Brewington’s car, he hit a light pole and tree.

Striblin was taken to a hospital where he died.

Brewington was not injured.