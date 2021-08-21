Police: Man dies after being hit by a car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating after they found a man lying in the roadway after being hit by a car.
Police said they were called to the 800 block of North Anthony Street around 11:45 Friday night for a death investigation.
That's where police said they found 29-year-old Rashawn Lamar Alston lying in the road. Police said they believe he was hit by a car.
Police said Alston died while on the way to the hospital. Police are following up on leads in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information call Burlington Police at 336-229-3500.