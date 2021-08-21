Police: Man dies after being hit by a car in Burlington

Burlington Police said they found 29-year-old Rashawn Lamar Alston lying in the middle of the road after it appears he was hit by a car.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of North Anthony Street around 11:45 Friday night for a death investigation.

That's where police said they found 29-year-old Rashawn Lamar Alston lying in the road. Police said they believe he was hit by a car.

Police said Alston died while on the way to the hospital. Police are following up on leads in the case and said the investigation is ongoing.