BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Burlington.

Police responded to a wreck Monday at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Church Street and South Sellars Mill Road.

Officers sais 24-year-old Juan Martin Basurto was driving north on South Sellars Mill Road when he veered left, crossed the center line and went off the road.

Basurto was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information concerning this accident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

