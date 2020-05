GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Monday night trying to cross Interstate 40 near Randleman Road in Greensboro, police said.

Police did not say why Stephen White was walking on the interstate around 9 p.m. Monday night. When he tried crossing the highway, a driver hit him, then two more drivers hit him.

Police said White died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are piecing together what happened. No one faces charges at this time.