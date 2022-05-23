Man drowns at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina

53-year-old Philips Williams drowns in Elk River Falls on Friday morning.

A 53-year-old man drowned at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina, officials say.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls.

It was later reported by WJHL-TV that the victim was identified as Philip Williams.

While trying to rescue the victim, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency. The diver was flown to a hospital and is expected to make full recovery.