Man drowns at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina

LINVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about staying safe on the water this summer.
A 53-year-old man drowned at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina, officials say.
The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls.
It was later reported by WJHL-TV that the victim was identified as Philip Williams.
While trying to rescue the victim, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency. The diver was flown to a hospital and is expected to make full recovery.