Man dies following shooting at Speedway gas station in High Point, police say

38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy died at the scene.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a man has died following a shooting over the weekend, according to investigators.

According to High Point police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Saturday.

After arriving, police said they found 38-year-old Walter Devon Pouncy with gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened at the Speedway on West Fairfield Road.

Officers and EMS tried to save Pouncy but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

High Point police are holding an active investigation into this incident. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

