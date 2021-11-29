Man dies after tractor crash in Liberty

Investigators said the man was traveling northeast on Spoon Loop Road driving a Massey Ferguson 135 farm tractor.

LIBERTY, N.C. — CORRECTION: The crash on Spoon Loop Road involved a tractor and not a tractor-trailer.

A 59-year-old man has died after a tractor crash on Spoon Loop Road over the weekend.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 10 a.m. this past Saturday.

Investigators said Charles Shuler Howell, II, was traveling northeast on Spoon Loop Road driving a Massey Ferguson 135 farm tractor.

Troopers said Howell crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road and overturned.

Investigators said he died on the scene. Spoon Loop Road was closed for more than two hours during the investigation.

The scene was cleared after 12 noon Saturday.

