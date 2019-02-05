WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died after injuries sustained from a crash Saturday in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston Salem Police Department, Kedrick Glenn,30, was driving South in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue when for unknown reasons he sideswiped a parked car and hit three others.

A passenger, Maia Moore,28, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Glenn was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and succumbed to them on Thursday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

