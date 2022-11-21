Man dies after being hit by SUV on I-73 near Asheboro

Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41 of Lexington has died after being hit by a 2007 Jeep SUV.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-73 Friday night.

The crash happened near Pineview Road in Randolph County a little after 9:30 p.m.

Officers said Nestor Aroldo Oliveros Ramos, 41, was walking across I-73 as Amber Kristine Day, 33, was driving. She was unable to stop and hit Ramos. He died on the scene.

Investigators believe that Ramos was under the influence of alcohol when he was hit.

This investigation is ongoing.

