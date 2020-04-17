BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has died after an early morning apartment fire on Friday in Burlington.

The Burlington Fire Department said they arrived around 7:30 a.m. to heavy flames at the apartment on Whitsett Street. Burlington firefighters searched for people inside the apartment. They pulled a man from the fire but he did not survive. A woman was able to make it out of the fire before crews arrived.

Fire crews do not know what started the fire at this time.

