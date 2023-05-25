Man dead in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the man was specifically targeted during the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Trade Street just before midnight Wednesday.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they were notified that someone was shot.

When they arrived, 30-year-old Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya was on the ground suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The investigation reveals that Suazo-Montoya was specifically targeted by subjects driving by in a car.

This investigation is ongoing.

