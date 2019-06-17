EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Rockingham County.

Eric Hampton was going south on NC Highway 87 near Eden city limits around 7:40, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At some point, Hampton crossed the centerline on his motorcycle and went off the roadway to the left.

Hampton was ejected from his motorcycle after he hit a guardrail. Hampton's motorcycle then went back onto the road and collided with another vehicle. The driver and passenger of that vehicle weren't hurt.

Hampton died at the scene. He was 40 years old.

Speed is believed to the primary factor in this crash.

