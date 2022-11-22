Danville man dies in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m.
Reidsville police and state patrol officers investigated the crash and determined that Patrick Gibbs Jr. was driving south on the freeway and collided with another car.
Gibbs died as a result of the crash and the other driver, Mark Ramey, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.