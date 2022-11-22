Danville man dies in head-on crash in Rockingham County

A man is dead after crashing into another car in Reidsville Monday afternoon.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m.

Reidsville police and state patrol officers investigated the crash and determined that Patrick Gibbs Jr. was driving south on the freeway and collided with another car.

Gibbs died as a result of the crash and the other driver, Mark Ramey, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.