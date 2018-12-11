EDEN, N.C. -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died from a power saw accident while doing demolition work at the old Miller-Coors plant.

Sheriff Sam Page says they received a call shortly before 3 p.m. Monday about a death at the plant.

The Miller-Coors plant is no longer operational - Sheriff Page says about 20 workers are there doing demolition work and gutting the building.

He says when investigators arrived they found a man dead near the work site.

Sheriff Page says it appears the man was operating a handheld saw and was badly cut. He died from his injuries. He was a construction worker for an out-of-state company.

The sheriff's office has notified the Department of Labor about the death.

Deputies do not believe foul play is involved.

