WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a motorcycle accident Friday morning.

Police say Raymond Beltran was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northwest on the 1800 block of Gyro Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Beltran ran off the road and crashed, with the motorcycle coming to a stop in the intersection of Gyro Drive and Raylee Drive. Beltran died at the scene of the crash. He was 36 years old.

Police don't know what caused Beltran to go off the road. There were no other vehicles involved.

Beltran's death is Winston-Salem's 11th motor vehicle fatality of 2019.

