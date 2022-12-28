Winston-Salem man dies from injuries months later after tractor-trailer failed to stop at a stop red light, police say

A tractor-trailer ran into 41-year-old Michael Werts in June on Twenty-Seventh Street and N. Patterson Ave. after failing to stop at a red light.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died on Christmas after he was hit by a tractor-trailer during the summer, according to police.

On Tuesday, June 16th, around 7:22 a.m. officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a crash scene at the intersection of Twenty-Seventh Street and North Patterson Avenue.

Investigators said a tractor-trailer driven by Pearless Speller was traveling east on Twenty-Seventh Street when it failed to stop for a steady red light, causing a wreck with a moped driven by 41-year-old Michael Werts.

Werts was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash.

On Christmas, Werts died from those injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

The death of Mr. Werts marks the 22nd motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 30 at the same time in 2021.