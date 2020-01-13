WENTWORTH, N.C. — A man and three children were involved in a crash on Highway 87 in Rockingham County Saturday evening.

Troopers have identified the man who died in that crash as Miguel Bahena.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they responded just before 5 p.m.

They say Bahena was driving south in an SUV and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Troopers say he then overcorrected and went left off the roadway, colliding with a tree.

Troopers say Bahena died at the scene and three children were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

