Man driving moped killed in hit-and-run crash in Greensboro

Troopers said the crash occurred at 1:43 a.m. on Wendover Avenue near Guilford College Road in Greensboro. Investigators said Stephan Hampton, 29, of Greensboro was on the moped when he was struck by another vehicle.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.