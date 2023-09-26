Randolph County man drowns in farming accident

The sheriff's office said the drowning happened on Laughlin Road.

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A man drowned in a pond due to a farming accident in Randleman at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the drowning happened on Laughlin Road.

The victim's wife had not been able to contact him and went looking for him. According to the sheriff's office, she found an overturned tractor in a pond on the property.

