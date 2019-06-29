GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Fire crews tried to save a man's life after he was found in a pool at the Greensboro Country Club-Carlson Farm Course. However, crews said it was too late, as the man drowned.

Firefighters said a worker at the country club was closing up and discovered the man’s body in the water. Fire crews arrived at the club on Carlson Dairy Road and pulled the 52-year-old, man’s body from the water. Firefighters said the man was not breathing and was unconscious. He was rushed to Moses Cone Hospital but it was too late.

There’re no other details at this time.