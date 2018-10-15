RALEIGH, NC - North Carolina authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Hoke Correctional Institute Sunday night, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Cul Jones, 44, a minimum security custody inmate at Hoke Correctional, was reported missing from the facility around 7:45 p.m.

Jones is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is originally from Halifax County, authorities say.

According to officials, Jones was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary and was admitted to prison on Sept. 30, 2014. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 7, 2023.

If you see Jones, call local law enforcement or Hoke Correctional Institute at (910) 944-7612.

