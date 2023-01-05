Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run

Davie County Sheriff's Office said a 36-year-old man went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money.

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run.

Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday.

Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.

Cass left with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies later arrested him in a Lowes Foods parking lot. The money was recovered, but no weapon was found.

No one inside the bank at the time of the robbery was injured.

Cass elbowed a deputy in their eye as he was being arrested. He is being charged with assault on governmental official, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. His bond is set at $155,000 and he is set to appear in court on January 12.

