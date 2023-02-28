Man facing charges after shooting in Burlington

A 25-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a shooting in Burlington.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex Friday. As police arrived a man stepped out and started shooting.

Police took cover until additional units arrived.

After an investigation, police identified Terrence Smith, 25, as the suspect and arrested him Monday.

Burlington police said Smith was not intentionally shooting at officers, but was shooting at another group of people.

Smith is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of cocaine.

His bond is set at $300,000.

