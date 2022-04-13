Second person facing charges in shooting death of 46-year-old man, police say

John Richardson, 53, of Greensboro is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Hemphill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second person is facing charges after a man was shot and killed earlier this year.

John Richardson, 53 of Greensboro is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Hemphill,46, of Greensboro. Last week, Jonathan Murphy was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with this shooting.

Greensboro police said Hemphill was shot on Yanceyville Street after midnight back on January 25. Officers found him conscious with serious injuries.

Detectives said he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Hemphill was one of three people shot in a three-hour time span. However, the three shootings were not connected.

If you have any information about these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

