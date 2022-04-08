Man facing charges in shooting death of 46-year-old man in Greensboro

Jonathan Murphy of Greensboro is facing charges for first degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon in the shooting death of Michael Hemphill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 38-year-old man is facing charges after a man was shot and killed back in January.

Jonathan Murphy of Greensboro is facing charges for first degree murder and possession of firearm by a felon in the shooting death of Michael Hemphill, 46, of Greensboro.

According to Greensboro police, Hemphill was shot on Yanceyville Street after midnight back on January 25. Officers found him with conscious with serious injuries.

Detectives said he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

