Man facing numerous child sex charges in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A man in Mount Airy is facing numerous child sex charges.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said a cyber-tip received by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin led to a month-long investigation.

Mark William Combs, 37, of Noel Lane in Mount Airy was arrested and charged in the case.

Combs is charged with the following: 65 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of statutory sex offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, five counts of crime against nature, one count of 1st degree kidnapping, one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of fifteen and one count of incest with a child.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a search warrant on Nov. 4 at Combs’ home. They confiscated his electronics as part of the investigation.

“These types of investigations are extremely emotional, time consuming, and lengthy. With law enforcement agencies working together with open communication, it completely takes out jurisdictional lines for offenders to hide behind! “Thank You” to everyone involved to help bring this investigation closer to the finish line,” Sheriff Steve Hiatt said.